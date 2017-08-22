Lisa to raise money for four charities with skydive

Local resident Lisa McLernon will be jumping out of plane in September at 13,000 feet to raise money for four charities.

The 37-old, who works for Royal Mail in Beeston, will be raising money for Alzheimers Research UK, Fibromyalgia Action UK, Nottinghamshire Wildlife Trust and Derby School for the Deaf Derby.

The skydive will take place at Langar Airfield with UK Skydiving Adventures.

Lisa said: “I want to make a difference in people’s as well as animals lives for the better.

“I have particularly chosen Fibromyalgia Action UK as I have a number of close friends who I see suffer this invisible illness on a daily basis and I feel I need to help towards a cure.

“Alzheimers being the biggest killer in the UK is heart-breaking to witness in friends and family.

“Someone dies from this terrible disease worldwide every three seconds.

“Nottinghamshire Wildlife Trust do valuable work locally, helping to improve the lives of animals and their environment.

“Royal School for the Deaf Derby is a non-maintained residential special school with a list of fundraising priorities to improve the wellbeing of children taught there.

“Just thinking of the money that I’m raising for these great charities has really spurred me on to do more charity work in the future.”

The link to donate is www.sponsorme.co.uk/lisamclernon