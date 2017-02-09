Liberty Leisure win Nottinghamshire sports award

Liberty Leisure are celebrating after winning Sporting Project of the Year at the Nottinghamshire Sports Awards for their ‘Broxtowe Girls Can’ campaign.

Liberty Leisure’s Get Active Team picked up the award at the event on Wednesday 1st February from their campaign to inspire women across the Borough to get active.

The campaign launched on International Women’s Day 2016 and thanks to funding through Sport Nottinghamshire’s Innovation Fund, consisted of a ten week programme of activities for women aged sixteen and over which was fully booked in just a few days.

Twenty six women regularly attended the sessions where they improved their fitness, socialised and overcame their anxieties about their body shape and size.

The taster sessions included activities such as netball, archery and Clubbercise which were delivered by local clubs and groups. A number of the women who attended the programme joined some of the individual activity sessions once the programme had finished.

The Get Active team are currently in the process of organising this year’s programme.