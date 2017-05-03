Liberty Leisure Spa refurbishment

Work will start on the refurbishment of the spa at Bramcote Leisure Centre on Monday 8th May with the new facility opening to customers in August.

The newly refurbished spa will include; a sauna, steam room, salt room and spa pool. New showers will also be installed in the area alongside loungers and space to rest during a visit.

The health benefits of saunas and spas have been enjoyed for hundreds of years and our spa will offer a space to rejuvenate or soothe tired muscles after a workout in the gym, studio or pool or simply as an excuse to relax in a quiet and peaceful environment.

The spa is included as part of the health and fitness memberships offered by Liberty Leisure; which also gives unlimited access to the gym, swimming and fitness classes across the three leisure centres; Bramcote, Kimberley and Chilwell Olympia. Customers will also be able to use the spa on a pay-as-you-go basis.

Specialist sauna company, Aqualine will supply the fixtures and fittings and the building work being done by building contractors Ackroyd. The current health suite will close to the public on Friday 5th May but all other facilities and activities at the centre will remain open as normal.

