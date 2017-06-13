Late MP inspires Great Get-Together events in Clifton

Events are being held in Clifton this month to mark the first anniversary of the murder of MP Jo Cox, who died last June.

The celebrations encourage communities to come together over food and fun, and were inspired by Mrs Cox’s maiden parliamentary speech where she said “we have far more in common than that which divides us”.

Two events are being held in memory of the former Labour MP here in Clifton.

The first being a Great Get together Community Picnic at the Rivergreen Methodist Church on 17th June, whilst a Tea Dance is being held at the Highbank Community Centre on 24th June.

Nottingham City Council supported the Great Get Together campaign and said it was an excellent opportunity for people to come together with friends, neighbours and strangers for street parties, picnics, barbecues and bake-off competitions.

Councillor Toby Neal, portfolio holder for community and customer services said: “This was an excellent opportunity for communities to come together.

“There are events organised across the city where citizens can get together with neighbours, friends and family to celebrate all that we hold in common, to build new relationships, and create stronger communities.”

Jo’s husband, Brendan Cox, said: “I’m both amazed and humbled that so many people have said they want to take part in The Great Get Together. I think the huge response is because we’re tapping into the national mood.

“A desire for unity and togetherness rather than the divisiveness of politics and the public debate in recent years.”

Article by Thomas Hewitt.