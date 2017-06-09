Lady Bay to be at the heart of Robin Hood Marathon

The Robin Hood Marathon is one of the highlights of the Nottingham calendar and this year’s route has been announced, with runners set to make their way through Lady Bay and Holme Pierrepont.

On Sunday 24th September, thousands of people – from talented club runners and wheelchair athletes to families – will be taking part in Nottingham’s Ikano Bank Robin Hood Marathon, Half Marathon and 1.5-mile Mini Marathon.

Now the eagerly-awaited marathon route for this year’s event has been announced and, as ever, there are some exciting landmarks along the way which are sure to delight runners and spectators alike.

The event – in its 36th year – has always been renowned for providing one of the most picturesque runs in the country.

In 2017, competitors will once again be inspired by many of this historic city’s most iconic sights.

Runners can enjoy breathtaking views of scenic Wollaton Park with its herds of grazing deer, the stunning landscape of Colwick Park and the wide open spaces of Holme Pierrepont and the National Water Sports Centre.

Then there’s the imposing spectacle of Trent Bridge and the city’s famous football ground. Its tranquil riverside setting at Victoria Embankment also attracts hundreds of spectators and supporters and is the perfect day out for locals and visitors alike.

In 2017, the Ikano Bank Robin Hood Marathon’s headline charity partner is Cancer Research UK and donations will help fund continued research into a cure for this devastating disease.

A host of local charities will also benefit from the efforts of hundreds of seasoned club runners and amateur athletes taking part on their behalf.

This year’s local charity partners include the John van Geest Cancer Research Centre at Nottingham University, the Children’s Brain Tumour Trust and Nottingham Hospitals Charity.

For more details on how to enter and a route map, visit the event website at www.robinhoodhalfmarathon.co.uk.