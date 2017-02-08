Lady Bay Open Gardens committee request for gardens

Plans are already under way for the 26th annual Lady Bay Open Gardens to be held from 2pm – 6pm on 8 and 9 July 2017. The volunteer committee are asking for Lady Bay residents to submit a yes, no or maybe by contacting the chairman keith.wright48@btinternet.com or by calling 0115 9820515.

The organisers are aiming to build on the amazing success of previous years and raise even more money for charities and other local good causes. Proceeds will go to the Lady Bay Community Fund, Leonard Cheshire Disability and various charities nominated by garden owners. Last year, the event raised over £5,000.

To keep up to date with the latest information visit https://www.facebook.com/ladybayopengardens/

https://twitter.com/LadybayGardens