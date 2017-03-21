Lady Bay Arts Festival 2017

Lady Bay’s visual arts festival features over 80 top contemporary artists and makers exhibiting in homes, studios and gardens – an amazing line-up in 32 venues opening throughout Lady Bay.

It takes place on Saturday 20th (11:30am until 5:30pm) and Sunday 21st May (11am until 5pm).

New for 2017 are venues Spoke & Co, Holme Lodge and Poppy & Pint, along with several artists’ studios, plus many artists showing for the first time.

All Hallows Church and halls will be hosting invited artists who will be transforming the spaces responding to Fabrication.

Elsewhere, there will be a number of starting points with creative hubs set out along the arts trail where visitors can purchase their brochures and begin exploring.

The weekend promises a rare opportunity to experience a diverse range of art, to meet artists and to buy art.

Look out for special free workshops for children and families at Lady Bay Primary School and across the arts trail.

Lady Bay’s very own delicious refreshments will be available at certain marked venues, the school, local pubs and cafes.

Also new for this year will be Staffordshire oatcakes (a wrap filled with scrumptious savoury fillings), prepared by the entertaining Suburban Peasant, a special pop-up eatery, based in the gardens at Leonard Cheshire, Holme Lodge.

Also taking apart are Poppy Folk Club’s wandering musicians and Lady Bay’s choir too.

Admission is £3 for adults and Under-16s go free – a full colour brochure and map is provided.

Start at Poppy & Pint, Lady Bay Primary School, 131 Holme Road and All Hallows Church.

More information please contact festival co-ordinator Brenda Baxter via…

info@ladybayarts.org.uk

https://www.facebook.com/ladybayarts

https://twitter.com/lady_bay_arts

www.ladybayarts.org.uk