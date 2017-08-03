Ladies Back to Hockey nights

If you have ever had any interest in hockey, however slight, then Wednesday evenings from the beginning of September are worth putting aside to try something new.

West Bridgford Hockey Club will be running a series of ladies nights hockey sessions and they are inviting anyone who would like to either get back to hockey, or try the sport for the first time, to go along and join in.

The sessions are intended to be a fun introduction to hockey, an opportunity to try the sport for the first time or to restart a sports career that may have been interrupted by family, higher education or other reason.

It may just be that you had a go at school and just would like to revisit your childhood, or you watched GB ladies win gold at Rio and thought “I could do that”.

Whatever the reason, the club aims to provide an ideal opportunity for you to get involved in the sport in an easy and relaxed environment, with all equipment and qualified coaching provided, all completely free of charge.

In previous years the series has been very successful and introduced several new players into competitive league hockey.

Even if your aspirations don’t quite reach that far, this is a great chance to try something different, meet new friends perhaps and find out what hockey has to offer you.

West Bridgford Hockey Club was formed back in 1928 and boasts 10 men’s teams six ladies’ teams, a mixed team, and junior squads both boys and girls for under-10, 12, 14, 16 and 18 year olds.

The club can offer all levels of play from absolute beginner to aspiring international and for those who take things slightly less seriously, there is a also a great social side to the club, which has its own clubhouse and bar.

The Back to Hockey sessions will be held weekly from 6:30pm to 7:30pm from 6th September at the club’s home pitch in the grounds of West Bridgford School, on Loughborough Road, NG2 7FA.

Further details can be found on the club’s website at www.wbhockey.co.uk, or by giving lead coach Bob Douglas a call on 07738 762897.

There are no age limits in hockey. The club has members ranging from six years up to retirement age and well beyond, proving that anyone can play, so go along and see what you may have been missing – you will be made welcome.