Krispy Kreme hits 100 in Nottingham

Krispy Kreme is extremely excited to announce the opening its 100th UK store at intu Victoria Centre, Nottingham at 10am on 23rd August.

With seating for over two dozen people, the new outlet will invite shoppers to put their bags down and their feet up to enjoy Krispy Kreme’s range of doughnuts, delicious Kreme Shakes and Krispy Kreme Coffee, made just how you like it.

You’d ‘batter’ get there early on opening day, as not only will Krispy Kreme be giving away Krispy Kreme Gold Card for the first person in the queue (which entitles them to a double-dozen doughnuts every month for a year) – it will also be hosting an extra special 100th store celebration. Plus, there will be goody bags for the first dozen people in the queue, lucky dip prizes for the first 100 customers and a sweet special guest…

Locals should also be on the lookout, as Krispy Kreme will be giving away HUNDREDS of free doughnuts around the city in the run up to big day.

Neil Williamson, Operations Director at Krispy Kreme, said “2017 is a very special year for us at Krispy Kreme as it’s our 80th birthday year! It’s about to be made even more special as we reach our 100th UK store milestone with the opening of our new Nottingham outlet. The reception from locals has been brilliant so far and we can’t wait to meet everyone on the 23rd!”