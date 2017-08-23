Krispy Kreme causes a jam in Nottingham!

Nottingham welcomed a sweet new resident at intu Victoria centre this morning, with the grand opening of Krispy Kreme’s 100th UK outlet. The store opened at 10am to a queue of over 100 eager fans.

Jammy enough to be the first in line and win themselves a coveted Krispy Kreme Gold Card was Adam Parkinson, 20, from Nottingham, who queued up from 7pm the evening before! He was over the moon and said “As soon as I heard that there was a Krispy Kreme opening in the area I knew I wanted to be the first in line, to get my hands on a Gold Card. I can’t wait to see how popular I am when I pick up my first double dozen, the sleepless night was totally worth it!”

Not only did Adam pick up a delicious prize, but goody bags were also dished out to the first dozen people in the queue, as well as lucky dip prizes for the first 100 people in the queue!

Richard Cheshire, managing director for Krispy Kreme UK, said: “Thank you to everybody who came down to our 100th opening today – this is a really special one and our fans didn’t disappoint!”

On offer in the new store are 16 varieties of delicious, melt-in-the-mouth treats – from the classic Original Glazed to the new and exciting Hershey’s Cookies ‘n’ Creme varieties. Traditionally bought by the dozen to share with friends and family, the new outlet’s doughnuts will be delivered fresh daily from Krispy Kreme’s nearby Hotlight store at Tipton, to provide a little moment of joy every time.

