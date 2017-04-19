Korea, Olympic venues and a bronze medal for Megan

Nottingham Vipers forward Megan Rathbone made her Great Britain debut in the recent 2017 IIHF Ice Hockey Women’s World Championship Division 2 Group A tournament in South Korea and picked up a bronze medal.

The 23-year-old Sheffield Hallam University student from West Bridgford was a late addition to the squad after impressing at the World Student Games in Almaty, Khazakstan in February.

GB battled back from a disappointing start after they were beaten by The Netherlands 5-4, hosts South Korea 3-1 and North Korea 3-2 in overtime

A thumping 8-2 with against Slovenia set up a bronze medal decider against Australia, which GB won 5-3 to take third place.

The two venues which GB played at in Gangneung will be the centres for ice hockey at the 2018 Winter Olympics.

The tournament was used as a test event enabling the GB ladies to experience Olympic-style organisation and security.

Megan had represented GB at U18 level but had not made the full squad because of injury and the birth of her son Hugo.

“The experience was amazing. To make my debut on the Olympic rink was a dream come true, it is such an honour to represent your country,” Megan said.

“We had a bad start against The Netherlands, losing a goal after only 31 seconds. We kept battling but we could not quite pull it back.

“South Korea has been in a training camp as preparations for the Olympics, but we gave them a battle. We were very disappointed to lose to North Korea but I think we showed our true potential against Slovenia.

“The security surrounding the North Korean team was something else. All the teams were in the same hotel complex but we were not allowed to mix with the North Koreans at all. They had their own security and at least five coach-loads of South Korean police went wherever they went.

“It was a fabulous week with a wonderful team group. We battled and it was incredible to sing the national anthem after our victories. The medal was the icing on the cake, it was just a shame it was not gold.”