Keyworth School of Theatre Dance’s success with collaborative concert.

KSTD are celebrating after a fantastic concert on Saturday 11th November at the Royal Concert Hall, Nottingham. When asked earlier this year to collaborate with Nottingham Symphony Orchestra to provide dancers to showcase the very powerful Stravinsky’s Rite of Spring, KSTD were completely taken aback. However, after a sheer amount of hard work, a very successful collaboration was achieved with KSTD, Sandra Taylor School of Dance in West Bridgford and the NSO to showcase the works of Tchaikovsky, Saint-Saens, Minkus and Stravinsky to name a few in the NSO’s ‘Romance and Ritual’ concert.

Pupils of all ages were given an amazing opportunity and showed such determination and commitment to the event with outstanding results. The feedback has been overwhelming. One musician in the audience commented ‘Truly exceptional performances from very talented dancers and some very challenging routines. There was a clear love for their art from all the students. Well done to all’

Kirsty Callender and Ann Marchant co-principals at KSTD are very grateful to NSO for giving them the opportunity to showcase their pupils’ talents in what was undoubtedly a unique performance.

KSTD is also celebrating the successful examination session in October with all pupils passing IDTA examinations with merits and distinctions in all dance subjects.

There is no rest for pupils and teachers at KSTD as they are now preparing for their ‘Once Upon a Dream’ charity show involving all 200 pupils at Loughborough Town Hall on March 17th, 18th 2018. Tickets are now on sale via the LTH box office. Money raised goes to MacMillan Cancer Support.

The dates and themes are soon to be released for next year’s holiday musical theatre workshops in the school holidays for KSTD members and non-members ages 5-15 years. Keep an eye on the website. www.keyworthschooloftheatredance.co.uk

Please email for further information on our classes and workshops: Email:contactkstd@gmail.com.

Kirsty: 07914578440 Ann: 0115 9375150