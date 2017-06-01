Keyworth Library refurbishment complete

Keyworth Library has reopened to the public. following an refurbishment by Inspire.

The library reopened to the public on Tuesday 30th May, followed by an official opening in the middle of June.

Inspire say the refurbishment will deliver both inspirational and practical improvements…

– An inviting modern layout and extensive re-decoration inside and out

– New heating, lighting, shelving and flooring

– Accessible toilet

– Automatic doors – improved access

– New suspended ceiling grid

Inspire’s CEO, Peter Gaw, said: “At Inspire, we’re excited to have completed the development of another library and the opportunity it gives us to create a modern, inviting space for the people of Keyworth.

“This is another important aspect of our mission to provide inspiring centres for reading, learning, culture and community activity for many years to come.”

Councillor John Cottee said: “It’s great to see this library re-opening its doors.

“I hope the various improvements and the library’s fresh new look will make for an even better environment for local people to read, learn and benefit from the many activities and events which take part here.

“This library is an important hub for the local community so this revamp was a much-needed investment.”