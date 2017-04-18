Keyworth Conservation Area Census – five-year report

Keyworth Conservation Area was designated in 1997 after campaigning by founder members of Keyworth & District Local History Society and was extended in 2010.

The census in the United Kingdom have been held every 10 years since 1841, except in 1941. The 2011 Census in England & Wales has been estimated to cost £482 million, more than twice that of the 2001 census.

Designed to inform policy making and service planning, it asks where people lived, who they lived with and what they did for a living.

These records – and other data – are the mainstay of research by social and family historians. The CA Census was begun after the last national Census in 2011.

Sheila Barton said: “A snap-shot of properties in our Conservation Area was undertaken, a template devised to collect information about the buildings, owners and/or occupiers invited to complete to the best of their knowledge.

“Since 2012, a regular CA Census event has been held in the Centenary Lounge, Keyworth Village Hall, in spring and autumn, and a small display included in the Keyworth & District Local History Society (K&DLHS) stall at Keyworth Show, the second Saturday of each July.

“The buildings are not only interesting in themselves, but are the historic backdrop to those who lived and worked in them, shaped by events which have made up the life of our village.

It is hoped this CA Census survey will continue into the future, providing interest and information to future historians.”

For more details email sheilakingdom@gmail.com or call 0115 9373068.