Kendall becomes first Children’s Pride of Clifton Award winner

Three-year-old Kendall Perri Swann is the first winner of the Children’s Pride of Clifton Award.

The special award, organised by the Clifton Donation Group and sponsored by NG11 Cars, will now be awarded every year.

Kendall suffers from a very rare disorder called Clove Syndrome – only her and another little boy suffer this from within the UK.

She received a trophy, medal and certificate, plus a £100 Toys R Us voucher.

One of the organisers, Maria Watson, said: “We had 22 children’s names put forward and attend a very successful awards ceremony held at Highbank Community Centre in Clifton.

“There were tears all round as I read all 22 nominations out before announcing the winner.

“It was a huge success and we are going to definitely make this a yearly award.

“I organised the new yearly event through the Clifton Donation Group and our very proud sponsors were NG11 Cars.

“Kevin and Rob, the owners, presented each child with their medal and certificates.”