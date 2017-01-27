Kaiser Chiefs revealed as Splendour 2017 headliners

Multiple Brit Award winning, indie-rock band, Kaiser Chiefs have been announced as headliners for this year’s award-winning Splendour Festival, Saturday 22 July 2017.

The Yorkshire quintet are the first of over 40 acts announced to perform at the city’s biggest summer day out at Wollaton Park, and winner of ‘Best Festival’ at the 2016 Live UK Business Awards. With an amazing back catalogue of six albums, including the Brit Award winning ‘Employment’, expect a set of huge sing-along anthems including I Predict a Riot, Oh My God and UK number one single Ruby.

Kaiser Chiefs said: “We’re really looking forward to performing at Splendour. We know the crowd and the setting will make for an unforgettable atmosphere.”

George Akins, owner, DHP Family, said: “Following the biggest ever Splendour last year, we’re delighted to announce Kaiser Chiefs as 2017 headliners. The award-winning band has an amazing back catalogue as well as a great new album out. I can’t wait to see over 20,000 people at Splendour singing along to what is sure to be a real belter of a set.”

Kaiser Chiefs are made up of lead vocalist, and two-times winning coach on the fourth and fifth series of The Voice, Ricky Wilson, guitarist Andrew White, bassist Simon Rix, keyboardist Nick Baines and as of 2013, drummer Vijay Mistry, replacing founding drummer Nick Hodgson.

The success of their debut album ‘Employment’, released in 2005 with hits including Everyday I Love You Less and Less and I Predict a Riot, sold over three million copies and won the band three Brit Awards including the award for Best British Group, Best British Rock Act and Best British Live Act. It also won an NME Award for Best Album and was shortlisted for the Mercury Prize.

Since then, Kaiser Chiefs have gone on to release five more original studio albums; Yours Truly, Angry Mob (2007), Off with Their Heads (2008), The Future Is Medieval (2011), Education, Education, Education & War (2014) and their latest album Stay Together (2016), which charted in the UK top five.

Organisers DHP Family and Nottingham City Council are keen to replicate the success of last year’s biggest ever Splendour – overall winner of ‘Best Festival’ (15,000-39,000) at the 2016 Live Music Business Awards, and recognised as Nottingham’s favourite family festival – which saw a sold-out 21,000 strong crowd see headliners Jess Glynne, The Human League and UB40. Also confirmed are festival partners Nottingham Trent University and Confetti Institute of Creative Technologies who will be providing invaluable technical, recording and programming support alongside Notts TV as official media partner. With lots happening all over the park aside from the three music stages, including the Confetti stage powered by Nottingham Trent University, comedy in the courtyard, a kids’ area and entertainers out and about in the crowd, the festival is a fantastic day out for all the family.

Councillor Dave Trimble, Portfolio Holder for Leisure and Culture, said: “Last year’s amazing Splendour festival was a sell-out and we expect Kaiser Chiefs to attract just as many people, so I would encourage residents to get their tickets early. Nottingham City Council will be working hard to make sure that this year’s event is not only a fantastic concert but also a great day out for the whole family, with fairground rides, circus skills workshops, crazy inflatables, giant bubbles and Big Bear’s Big Balloon Disco.”

Children under 11 will once again be admitted free and discounts are also in place for Nottingham residents. A standard ticket is £46, coming down to £36 when the discount is applied. Tickets for young people aged 11-17 living in Nottingham are £20. VIP packages are also available starting from £80.

Tickets can be purchased from splendourfestival.com or in person from the Nottingham Tourism Centre.

Sign up to the mailing list to be the first to hear about Splendour 2017 tickets and artist announcements: www.splendourfestival.com/mailing-list. To stay in touch with festival news like @splendourfestivalUK on Facebook and follow on Twitter and Instagram @SplendourFest, using the hashtag #SplendourFest.