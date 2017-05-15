Join the Fairham School Cross Country Reunion Run

Peter Foster of Ruddington, along with former pupils who attended Fairham School, Clifton are coming together to hold a Cross Country Reunion Run.

Peter wanted to give former pupils the chance to remember their time at the school, through facing the dreaded cross country course, once again.

The run will be taking place on Sunday 28th May, at 11am, starting from the old tennis courts.

Peter has kindly decided to raise money in support of Marie Curie through his run and is asking all participants to raise money for a charity of their choice.

If you’re interested in join Peter please email beth.fisher@mariecurie.org.uk or call the local Community Fundraiser for Nottinghamshire on 01332 204 221.