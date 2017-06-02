Jenas returns to Clifton to award honours to students

Former Nottingham Forest footballer turned pundit Jermaine Jenas returned to Clifton to hand out awards to students who had excelled academically within sport and the arts.

Jermaine, who grew up in Clifton, shared the presenting honours with Nottingham South MP Lilian Greenwood during the event at Farnborough Academy.

The awards event, which was sponsored by the Aquinas Foundation and the Trent Academies Group, were presented to 70 children from across Clifton for their academic, artistic and sporting excellence. Each student was nominated by the head teacher of their school.

The school’s that were involved were The Farnborough Academy, Glapton Academy, Dovecote Primary School, Milford Academy and Whitegate Primary School.

CEO of the Trent Academies Group, Phil Crompton, said: “As a trust we believe engagement with local communities matters. There is a lot of talent in the Clifton area and we want to encourage it.

“We wanted to do something not just for children at Farnborough but for the whole community. I have seen so many talented youngsters and we want to encourage them to go on and be successful.

“Jermaine Jenas had to work hard to get where he is and that message is handed to pupils. He connects.”

Ben Chaloner, head of Farnborough Academy, said: “It brings all the community together and all the schools. It celebrates young people’s talents and all the good things that happen in Clifton.

“We want to recognise them and tell them ‘they’re great’ whether it is in sport or in the arts. Jermaine grew up in Clifton and is someone that people can aspire to.”

Article by Thomas Hewitt.