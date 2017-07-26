Jaguars purr for RNLI

On Sunday 23rd July, the Jaguar Drivers’ Club held their annual Peaks Run in Derbyshire with 53 cars taking part.

They stopped for lunch at the Palace Hotel in Buxton where they ran a charity raffle, which raised £500.

The club elected to donate this money to the RNLI.

On Monday 24th July, Martyn Webster, a member of the club’s executive committee, presented the money to Wendyjean Hurst (secretary) and Ann Jordan (president) of the West Bridgford branch of the RNLI.

The RNLI would like to thank the Jaguar Drivers’ Club for their most generous donation.

For the car enthusiasts, the Jaguar is an F-Pace model.

Photo L-R: Martyn Webster, Wendyjean Hurst, Ann Jordan.

Article by Graham Christian