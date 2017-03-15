Jack Wolfskin New Opening, The Exchange, Nottingham

Popular German outdoor brand Jack Wolfskin is set to open its first Nottingham store in the stylish shopping venue, The Exchange. The 2 floor, 175 sq. m store will be the 10th UK store for the chic outdoor apparel brand and will stock the full range of Jack Wolfskin clothing, accessories and equipment for men, women and children. Opening on 16 March 2017 the store will carry both the Active and Everyday Outdoor ranges and will cater for all consumers, from the daily commuter, to the outdoor novice to the experienced adventurer.

As one of Europe’s leading providers in outdoor clothing, footwear and equipment, Nottingham has been chosen as the location of the brand’s tenth store due to its strong sporting pedigree and proximity to the legendary Sherwood Forest and popular National Park, The Peak District. Nottingham was also named as the ‘Home of English Sport’ in 2015 and has a wealth of sporting heritage. The Exchange, Nottingham’s most exclusive speciality shopping venue, located at the head of Market Square, is at the heart of Nottingham’s lively city centre and home to an array of premium retailers including: Bobbi Brown, Radley and Karen Millen.

“Jack Wolfskin is delighted to be opening its first Nottingham store and to be sat alongside other first-class retailers in The Exchange. Nottingham is a vibrant and metropolitan city and a dynamic shopping destination for both visitors and locals alike. Its proximity to some of Britain’s favourite outdoor locations such as The Peak District further cemented the city as the prefect location for Jack Wolfskin’s next store.” Sato Feller, Manager Product PR, Jack Wolfskin.

To celebrate the store opening, Jack Wolfskin will be offering exclusive in-store discounts and promotions during their opening week including 20% off waterproof jackets, sleeping bags, footwear and more. They will also be running a ‘Crack the Safe’ competition to win this Spring’s highlight product, the Jasper Flex Jacket.

Jack Wolfskin will be supporting the local Nottingham community and will be participating in Nottingham’s free fashion weekend, Nottingham In Fashion, 24-25 March, which has been organised by Nottingham’s Business Improvement District and aims to celebrate Nottingham’s unique selection of stores, boutiques and fashion outlets.