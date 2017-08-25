Jack already a tumbling champion after less than a year

Jack Watson has been tumbling (gymnastics) for less than a year, but he is already ranked number one for his age group and has won a national final.

The 11-year-old from West Bridgford has just left Abbey Road School and will start at Rushcliffe in the new school year.

He trains at Inspire Gym in Basford who have nearly 400 gymnasts and 100 tumblers.

His mum, Kate, told The Local News: “Initially he went to a recreational class to try out tumbling and was spotted by the squad coach on his first taster session.

“The coach met us when we picked Jack up and explained that he felt Jack had potential.

“His coach Ian Davis is one of the only level three-qualified tumbling coaches in Nottingham.

“He entered Jack in to the County Championships after a few months training, which Jack went ahead and won.

“He then won the regional competition, securing first place for East Midlands. This automatically qualified him for the national semi-finals which were held in Birmingham in June.”

The top 20 tumblers from across the UK competed and the top eight went through to the national finals in Telford in July. Jack placed fifth in the semis.

After his fifth-placed finish, he went on to win the national finals – a fantastic achievement for some who has been tumbling for less than a year.