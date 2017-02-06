J Tomlinson completes care and nursing home project

Beeston construction services company J Tomlinson has completed a 65-bed residential care and nursing home in the West Midlands.

The Nottingham-based firm handed over the scheme in Sutton Coldfield to Hamberley Development Ltd, who developed the care home for Welltower Inc. who will own the luxury facility, with Gracewell Healthcare operating and running it. This is one of 11 new care homes being developed for Welltower and Gracewell following the sale of 12 pre-existing Gracewell Healthcare care homes to Welltower back in 2014.

As well as developing the new residential care and nursing home on the site of the former Conservative Club building in Jockey Road, J Tomlinson also built a new Conservative Club at the rear of the site, which is also the home of Boldmere Tennis Club and Boldmere Bowls Club. This was completed in December 2015.

The contracts had a combined value of approximately £6 million.

Martin Gallagher, managing director (construction), at J Tomlinson, said: “Nationwide, there is a current undersupply of high quality residential care and nursing homes, and this scheme provides much-needed luxury accommodation of this type in Sutton Coldfield. It is the latest of several care and extra-care facilities that J Tomlinson has built. I am very pleased that our role in this double development has received significant praise.”

The three-storey residential care and nursing home, designed by DWA Architects, features a bistro café, a hair and beauty salon, an in-house cinema room and an activity room, with a choice of en-suite bedrooms and apartments, including respite care and accommodation for couples. It will offer residential care, nursing care and dementia care.

Development director at Hamberley Development, John Austin, said: “Hamberley Development Ltd are very impressed with J Tomlinson’s company approach and project team. They have delivered a very demanding project for both the Sutton Coldfield Conservative Club over 12 months ago and the new 65-bed care home. Following the completion of the Conservative Club who occupied a rear site, J Tomlinson then had to build the care home whilst keeping the access and car parking for the Conservative Club live at all times throughout the programme.

“The care home was built to a high standard and delivered on time which was a credit to Derek I’Anson and Craig Smallman along with their site team.”

J Tomlinson recently moved its West Midlands office to larger premises at London Road, Canwell, near Sutton Coldfield, after experiencing growth in the region.

Based from its head office in Beeston, near Nottingham, the company provides a range of integrated building solutions including construction, refurbishment, repairs and maintenance, mechanical and electrical services (M&E), and facilities management. It operates across the East Midlands, West Midlands and Yorkshire.