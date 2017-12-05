J Tomlinson appointed on £7.25 million M&E student accommodation contract

Beeston-based J Tomlinson has won a £7.25 million contract to provide mechanical and electrical engineering services for a new 922-bed student accommodation scheme.

The company has been appointed by main contractor Galliford Try to undertake the M&E work on the £52.5 million development in Paradise Street, Coventry.

The new halls will be built across three blocks of three, 12 and 14 storeys on the site of a former garage close to the city centre, with an additional two low-rise house blocks. Further landscaping will also be created including a recreational area for the students, as well as office and maintenance facilities for the proposed management company AXO Student Living.

J Tomlinson has been secured to design, supply, install and commission the mechanical, electrical and plumbing services for the project by Galliford Try’s Building East Midlands business, which has been appointed by The Elite Group to develop the scheme.

“J Tomlinson has wide experience of providing both integrated building services or standalone mechanical and electrical and plumbing services for clients, across many sectors, and we are very pleased to have been appointed by Galliford Try on this student accommodation development,” said Tony O’Toole, J Tomlinson’s managing director – mechanical and electrical.

“This is a key contract for our M&E team and throughout the bid we used our ‘One Team’ approach for all items, working collaboratively alongside our customers and suppliers. We have a good working relationship with Galliford Try and are delighted to be part of the team bringing this scheme to life.”

The project is due to start shortly, with completion expected in August 2019. J Tomlinson’s project manager will be Phil Paddock.

J Tomlinson, which also has an office in Canwell, Sutton Coldfield, operates primarily across the East Midlands, West Midlands and Yorkshire. The company provides a range of integrated building solutions including construction, refurbishment, repairs and maintenance, mechanical and electrical services (M&E), and facilities management.