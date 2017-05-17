Intu supports Edwalton Cavaliers

Nottingham’s two shopping centres, Victoria Centre and Broadmarsh, have announced their support of local organisations Edwalton Cavaliers and BACKLIT Young Persons Project with a total donation of over £3,500.

As part of Intu’s – who run the two shopping centres – devolved budget, a fund of £10,000 set aside by the company to support local charities and community project.

Intu has donated £3000 to BACKLIT, an independent art gallery and studios in the heart of Nottingham, to help fund its Young Person’s Project.

A further £630 was also donated to Edwalton Cavaliers U10s team, recommended by Intu team members Darren Uveges and Glen Staniforth.

The team were in desperate need of new football kits and with this donation, all 14 Under-10s players received a brand-new full kit, including shirts, shorts and socks.

Nigel Wheatley, general manager at Intu in Nottingham, said: “Both of these organisations are incredibly important to young people in Nottingham and we hope the funds will continue to support the quality the service they deliver.

“Our team play a huge part in selecting local causes for us to support, meaning each and every donation we make will help incredible organisations across Nottinghamshire such as these.

“We’re pleased to know that we have helped to make a positive change to the community and we look forward to seeing the difference it makes over the upcoming year.”

Darren Whiteside, from Edwalton Cavaliers, said: “We are very grateful to intu for providing this donation and both the coaching staff and the team are over-the-moon with the new kits. The team work so hard and it was great to be able to reward them for it.”