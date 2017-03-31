Introducing The New 10th Generation Honda Civic

With the recent arrival of the terrific all-new Civic range it’s an exciting time to be a Honda dealer. You can now see the new 10th Generation Civic in all its glory at Vertu Honda on Lenton Lane, Nottingham.

Vertu Honda’s Sales Manager, Tony Terry says: “The amount of interest in Honda’s radical 10th Generation Civic has been astounding. Given the huge success that we’ve had with its predecessors, we knew that the new model would be popular. But with its rakish styling, brilliantly efficient new engines, increased interior space, safety and comfort, together with its hugely impressive driving experience, we have yet another definite Honda hit on our hands and it’s certainly bringing customers into our showroom. There’s more good news, it’s built at Honda’s Swindon plant right here in Britain and exported all over the world!”

With the arrival of the new 10th generation Civic and in line with the current trend towards smaller, more efficient powertrains, Honda has launched two new petrol engines; a 1.0 litre three cylinder which produces 129PS and a more powerful 1.5 litre four cylinder which delivers 182PS.

Building on its 40-year heritage, the car stays true to the original Civic concept of “a car for all people, a car for the world.” It is a marriage of distinctive design, sporty styling and versatile practicality – with a renewed focus on rewarding driving dynamics.

The purposeful silhouette makes a confident statement about the Civic’s sporty character. Wider, longer, and lower than any of its predecessors, the all-new Civic has short overhangs and taut lines that reference the high levels of aerodynamic efficiency. A sharp and aggressive ‘face’, pronounced wheel-arches and sculpted front and rear intakes hint at the Civic’s sporting character.

The Honda Sensing suite of advanced safety and driver-assistance technologies specified across the range ensures the car is among the very safest in its class.

Starting from £18,235 on the road for the entry level S grade 129PS VTEC TURBO in manual, the range tops out at £27,480 on the road for the 182PS VTEC TURBO Prestige with a CVT transmission, with metallic paint being an option adding £525 to the price.

The new Honda Civic has arrived at just the right time as Vertu Honda is also celebrating its first year in Nottingham.

You’ll find it hard to find a sales team with more experience of the brand as Sales Manager, Tony Terry has been with the Honda franchise for more than 19 years. Sales Executives, Peter and John have 14 years of Honda car experience between them.

Due to increasing demand for Honda products, two youthful Sales Executives have recently been recruited. Their enthusiasm and passion for the brand knows no bounds.

Tony comments: “Together they make a truly fantastic team. Staff loyalty has always been key to the success of the Vertu Group. Most staff stay with the company as they are treated well and encouraged to develop their careers within the business. They receive training of an exceptionally high standard. Our valeter recently celebrated 30 years with this particular Honda dealership, so those customers who purchased Honda cars back in 1987 will see the same friendly face preparing our vehicles when purchasing a car from us!”

Tony continues: “A contented team leads to excellent customer service and that’s something that we’re all passionate about. We’ve been trading under the Vertu brand here for a year now and we’ve experienced an excellent 12 months in Nottingham.”

“Why not pay us a visit and check out the brilliant all-new Honda Civic range for yourself? We’ve a full range of demonstrators available for test drives*, including the 129ps and 182ps manuals and 129ps automatic.

Right now, Honda is offering a £750 Deposit Contribution if you purchase your new Civic with Honda’s 5.9 percent APR Low-Rate finance. You can also save money on your servicing through a 5-year Manufacturer Service package for just £599.00!”

You’ll find Vertu Honda on Lenton Lane, Nottingham NG7 2PT. Call (0115) 986 3222 to find out more and to book your test drive*.