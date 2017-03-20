Inspirational Beeston woman achieves highest award in Girlguiding

An inspirational young woman from Beeston has risen to the challenge to achieve the highest award in Girlguiding.

Jodie Stephenson, 26, was presented with her Queen’s Guide Award at the House of Commons by Val Elliott, the interim chair of Girlguiding’s board of trustees.

Hannah Dines, Paralympic cyclist, currently placed fourth in the world in her class T2 trike gave the recipients an inspirational talk. Hannah, who has cerebral palsy, described the challenges she faced as she competed in the Paralympics in Rio and the success that drives her as she prepares for the Tokyo Olympics in 2020.

She is from Glasgow and currently studying with the Open University in addition to her training

To achieve the prestigious award, Jodie took on a series of personal challenges in areas such as social action, voluntary work and travel. Fewer than 150 Girlguiding members are presented with the award each year.

Jodie took 15 months to finish her challenges. These included taking a course in British Sign Language, leading a weekend away for a group of Girlguiding members aged 14 to 25 and designing a challenge pack informing Girlguiding groups about internet safety.

Jodie, who works as a teacher at a local primary school and volunteers at the 6th Beeston Rainbows, said:“Completing the award in 15 months, alongside working full time, was definitely a challenge for me, but I surprised myself with how much I was able to achieve in a short space of time.

“I’m most proud of completing my community action project for the award which involved researching internet safety for children and designing a challenge pack to support Girlguiding groups to tackle this important and prevalent issue.

“To date, over 1,000 Brownies, Guides and Senior Section members have completed activities from this pack – a number I never expected. It makes me very proud to know that through the activities I created, young girls might now be more aware of online dangers and how to protect themselves.”

Val Elliott said: “These inspirational young women should be incredibly proud of their achievements and I’m honoured to present them with their awards.

“It was a privilege to hear about the challenges they all took on, from developing their skills by organising outdoors expeditions to taking positive action in their communities and further afield. By achieving the Queen’s Guide Award they have shown what can be achieved through dedication and hard work. Congratulations to them all.”

Hannah Dines, said: “It has been an honour to speak to these dedicated young women who have overcome a variety of challenges to complete their Queen’s Guide Award.

“I would like to congratulate each of them on this significant achievement. However, it’s not just about the award they receive today but the skills and experiences they have gained along the way and I feel sure they are all well equipped to embrace the opportunities life will bring them, I wish them good luck with their next challenges whatever they may be.’

Girlguiding was able to host this event thanks to support from players of People’s Postcode Lottery – which supports charities and good causes across Great Britain and globally.