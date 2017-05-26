Iconic Bridgford Hall reopens as luxury apartment hotel

The iconic Bridgford Hall, situated in Bridgford Park, finally re-opened its doors as a luxury apartment hotel and wedding venue.

The £2.1m refurbishment which has been masterminded by Birchover, in association with Rushcliffe Borough Council and English Heritage, comprises seven sumptuous suites of differing sizes and a ground floor wedding facility, operated by Nottinghamshire County Council registrars.

With a huge number of bookings taken already, the new look three-storey Georgian building – and former council building – looks set to become one of the destination venues in the county.

Carl Bridge, director of Birchover, told The Local News: “We’re delighted to be open in West Bridgford and are looking forward to becoming a big part of the local community who have already made us feel very welcome.

“We hope to welcome a mix of romantic weekend guests, people visiting family in the Nottingham and West Bridgford area, visitors to Trent Bridge and corporate guests.

“Our previous Nottingham apartment-hotel was ranked number one in Nottingham by guest reviews, so we have a fantastic reputation for quality and customer service.”

The names of the suites all have local connections after the public were invited to put forward suggestions.

Examples are The Musters Suite after the family who have a long association with the town and The Byron Suite after the erstwhile Lord, who frequently visited the hall some 200 years ago in romantic pursuit of Mary Chaworth, another previous incumbent of the hall.

Article by Jason Benksin.