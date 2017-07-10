Hundreds turn out for Notts School Games

Primary and secondary school pupils from all over Nottinghamshire came together last month for the summer edition of the county’s School Games.

Competitors from all eight districts of the county descended on Nottingham Trent University’s Clifton Campus and Wildcats Arena, with more than 1,500 pupils competing to be crowned district champion across 18 sporting competitions ranging from handball to boccia.

The event also featured an opening ceremony, with Paralympian David Phillipson opening the proceedings alongside a performance from the East Midlands Caribbean Carnival Network.

The Bingham athlete, who was born with brittle bone disease, recently retired from wheelchair tennis after competing at three Paralympic Games in Beijing, London and Rio.

Director of sport at Sport Nottinghamshire, Ilana Freestone, said: “The event was a fantastic display of sport in our county.

“The School Games is a perfect way of showing how passionate Nottinghamshire is about sport at every level.

“The whole day is designed to be fun with an emphasis on supporting the core School Games values of honesty, determination, self-belief, passion, respect and teamwork.”

Article by Thomas Hewitt.