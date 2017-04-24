Housing Provider gets noticed as an ‘Unsung Hero’ in Housing Awards

Housing provider Newark and Sherwood Homes is celebrating after being shortlisted for a prestigious industry award.

The company is up for the ‘development and maintenance team of the year’ at the Housing Heroes Awards 2017 recognising its ability to deliver high-quality homes across the district.

Rebecca Rance at Newark and Sherwood Homes said: “We are thrilled to have our hard work recognised along with our continued dedication to delivering housing for local people. Our staff are incredibly driven to deliver results and have gone above and beyond to constantly exceed expectations. We know that creating new homes is a priority for our local residents and we are proud to be able to deliver homes in local communities where people want to live.

“We are incredibly proud of the work being undertaken and would be delighted to see the team recognised through this award, which is thoroughly deserved for all their achievements so far.”

The company’s submission celebrated the combined effort of its team to deliver an ambitious housing development plan in the Newark and Sherwood District. It also depicted the journey of development of staff internally, from financial business planning and appraisals to procurement; from design to physical onsite delivery and project management, it recognised everyone who has contributed across the company.

The awards, which are organised by Inside Housing, will take place on June 26 at Manchester Central where the winners, which have been recognised for their commitment and dedication, to the housing industry will be announced at the ceremony.