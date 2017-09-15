Hotly anticipated pub The Botanist plants itself in West Bridgford

Multi award-winning pub operator The New World Trading Company (NWTC) has revealed that its hotly anticipated new venue The Botanist in West Bridgford will open its doors to the public on Monday, 9 October.

The stunning concept will transform the old Fire and Ice building on Bridgford Road, the most prominent among the main stretch of bars and restaurants leading into the heart of West Bridgford.

The new site is number 16 in the NWTC’s collection of The Botanist bars, within an overall portfolio of 20 pub venues across the UK.

The premises will see the creation of 50 new jobs in the town. With NWTC named as number 10 in the top 100 places to work in 2017 by the Sunday Times, alongside a reputation for investing heavily in its staff, interest in the newly created roles is likely to be substantial.

General Manager; David Derney, who joins the West Bridgford venue from The Botanist, Sheffield, is looking forward to revealing the pub’s unique offer to residents and visitors.

“We have always loved the vibrancy of Nottingham and we really saw a home for The Botanist here in West Bridgford, not only to bring our own distinctive and unique flavour to the area but also to compliment a buzzing and cultural scene already thriving here.

“We are really excited about the transformation currently taking place and we can’t wait to welcome the first guests and watch their reactions as they step through our doors for the first time.

“It’s great to be a part of the West Bridgford scene and our location on Bridgford Road is always busy. Our future customers will love being able to stop by for a daytime coffee, an after-work cocktail with a twist or an evening bite to eat from our carefully crafted and popular food menu, enjoyed against a backdrop of great live music.”

The innovative pub brand draws inspiration from all things botanical, with a cocktail menu boasting over 45 creations, many with a plant-based twist. Sitting alongside its impressive offer of world famous beers and ales, the extensive cocktail offer sees fresh fruit, herbs and spirits expertly mixed and muddled to deliver an array of unique infusions.

“We pride ourselves on offering a cocktail to spark the interest of each and every customer,” David said. “Our menu includes long and short cocktails, flutes, martinis and a range of interesting non-alcoholic options.”

Customers can expect botanical twist on classic favourites, such as Rhubarb and Gin Old Fashioned or a Green Pepper and Grapefruit Daiquiri.

The food menu is no less of a marvel, with home comforts such as Prawn and Chicken Gumbo sitting alongside delicious deli boards and The Botanist’s famous hanging kebabs.

The atmospheric surroundings will be brought to life with regular live music, with the cosy, homely venue playing host to high energy evening gigs, as well as chilled out Sunday afternoon sessions.

To register your interest in a role with The Botanist, please send your CV to jenniebell@nwtc.uk.com

For more information, please visit www.botanist.uk.com.