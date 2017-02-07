Hot Hatch takes driving experience to another level

By Robert Maddox

The most powerful road car in the history of Spanish carmaker SEAT is just weeks away from its introduction into UK showrooms.

And there is sure to be huge interest in the new Leon CUPRA 300PS when it arrives at Pentagon Nottingham Chilwell SEAT at 85 – 95 High Road. Beeston.

The Leon CUPRA has always stood out for its scintillating performance, striking design and alluring price and quality. Now all of these qualities have been taken to the next level with the launch of the 300 range.

Take your pick from the SC sport coupe, five-door and ST estate versions of the model with the latter having 4Drive all-wheel-drive and a double-clutch DSG automatic transmission.

Buyers are promised a highly rewarding driving experience together with advanced technology in a range of cars added to the SEAT line-up as the brand enjoys record-breaking sales across Europe following the arrival of the firm’s first SUV, the Ateca.

Launched in September, the Ateca has been attracting plaudits and awards as well as huge sales and in January was voted Best Crossover in the UK Car of the Year Awards with the judges quick to single out its rewarding driving experience and keen pricing.

The Leon CUPRA 300 trio now look set to build on the Ateca’s success by delivering an equally rewarding driving manner in tandem with the reliability and great pricing we have come to expect from SEAT.

The cars are equipped with a host of driver assistance systems. These includeTraffic Jam Assist, Lane Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control and Pedestrian Protection. They also have an electric parking brake and keyless entry and start.

The integrated Media System Plus infotainment system with its eight-inch screen is the highlight of the new-generation cars, representing the first time that the Leon CUPRA has a connectivity hub that comprises a smartphone wireless charger and a GSM antenna amplifier for areas with low signal coverage.

Not only is the new CUPRA’s newly uprated 2.0 TSI engine 10PS more powerful than before (up from 290 to 300 PS), but, more importantly, it’s maximum torque has increased from 350Nm to no less than 380Nm. And across an impressive range too: from 1800 to 5500 rpm.

With such a wide band, the result is a convincing and powerful response from the engine barely ticking over, all the way up to hitting the rev limiter.

To get the most out of such a potent machine, the Leon CUPRA comes with dynamic chassis control, a progressive steering system and electronic self-locking differential as standard.

Furthermore, the dynamic qualities can be adapted to the drivers’ tastes thanks to CUPRA Drive Profile. There are four modes from which to choose: Comfort, Sport, Individual and, logically, CUPRA mode.

This mode represents the ultimate in hot hatch performance and takes the driving experience to another level.

UK pricing, specification and full technical information for the new cars were still awaited at the time of going to press.