Hospice hails its heroes as it celebrates its charity challengers of 2017

Staff at Nottinghamshire Hospice have paid tribute to volunteers who ran, climbed, biked and skydived their way to raising an incredible £26,000 for the charity during 2017.

The 49 charity challenge fundraisers were honoured at a recent awards events hosted by the hospice, in Woodborough Road, Nottingham, to say thank you for their efforts.

Attended by Sherriff of Nottingham Councillor Glyn Jenkins and Great Britain two times World Champion para-triathlete Steve Judge, the event heard how many of the volunteers had pushed their bodies and minds to the limit, often in memory of a loved one who had benefitted from the care and professionalism of the hospice’s staff.

They included a woman who lost four stone before performing a skydive – raising £1,000 in the process – a husband and wife team who ran the Nottingham Marathon and another volunteer who raised £3,000 by walking along the Great Wall of China.

Another fundraiser honoured on the night was 29-year-old Amy Wesson from Clifton, who raised £2,000 by running the Ikano Robin Hood Half Marathon – her first road race – in September.

She signed up for the event with a friend and chose to use it as a way to raise money for the hospice in return for the care its staff showed to her beloved grandfather, Harrold Wesson.

Sadly, Harold died, aged 82, at the start of September and his funeral was held just six days before Amy lined up on the start line.

She said: “Lots of people decide to raise money for a good cause in memory of someone who has already died, but my granddad was still alive when I decided to raise money for the hospice, simply because he told me what a wonderful place it is.

“I nearly didn’t run because it was so soon after his funeral but I felt that I would be letting so many people who’d sponsored me down by pulling out.

“It was very emotional during the race and I thought of my grandad on the way round, but I felt amazing when I completed it.”

Mr Judge, who knows a bit about overcoming challenges himself, having battled back from losing his right leg in a car crash to becoming a champion triathlete, also paid tribute to the volunteers.

He said: “It was amazing to hear some of the stories of the volunteers and how they overcame fears or pushed themselves beyond what they thought possible in order to raise what is a tremendous amount of money.”

Founded in 1980, Nottinghamshire Hospice cares for hundreds of adults who have terminal and life-limiting illnesses, as well as their families and carers, every year.

Rowena Naylor-Morrell, CEO of Nottinghamshire Hospice, said: “Whether they ran around the city or took to the skies, none of our work would be possible without our volunteer fundraisers so getting them together to say thank you is the very least that we can do.

“The vast majority of our money comes from donations and when you consider we need to raise £2.7m each year to deliver our current service to our patients and their families, you can understand just how much we rely on other people’s generosity.

“Everybody who raises money for us has a story to tell, whether they have someone special in mind or they are doing it to prove something to themselves or others, so it was wonderful to meet them and find out more.”

To find out more about its Challenge Events for 2018 or any other aspect of fundraising for Nottinghamshire Hospice contact the fundraising team on 0115 910 1008 or email fundraising@nottshospice.org