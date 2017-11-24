Hospice gets set to light up John D Player’s window on the city

Businesses are being invited to turn an historic Nottingham tower into a beacon of hope that will shine a light across the city every night in December to help raise money to fund vital nursing care.

Nottinghamshire Hospice made the appeal after launching its annual Light Up A Night fundraising campaign and it is also inviting families to illuminate the landmark throughout December in memory of a loved one.

The tower in question is a Victorian cupola which sits atop the hospice’s building, in Woodborough Road, which was once home to John Dane Player – son of Nottingham businessman John Player.

It is believed that John Dane used the cupola as a private room, from where he would have looked out across Mapperley Park and taken in views of Nottingham and beyond.

He died in 1950 and the house became home to Nottinghamshire Hospice 30 years later. Its team of nurses now care for hundreds of local adults who have terminal and life-limiting illnesses, as well as their families and carers, every year.

The hospice needs to raise £2.7m every year in order to continue its work and is asking individuals and organisations to donate £300 – the cost of providing a nurse to care for a patient overnight in their own home at Christmas – in return for switching on a huge light which will be installed during the last week of November.

Last year the hospice raised more than £5,000 from its Light Up A Night appeal and with many of the nights already snapped up this year by families and firms, it is hoping to top that total this time round.

Rowena Naylor-Morrell, CEO of Nottinghamshire Hospice, said: “We’re very proud of the legacy of our hospice, which is full of many treasures dating back to the days when it was one of the finest residences in Nottingham, and our wonderful cupola is, appropriately, its crowning glory.

“Not only can you see the whole of the city centre and beyond when you’re up in the tower, when it’s lit up at night it acts like a beacon of hope that can be seen by people for miles around.

“We had an incredible response to our Light Up A Night campaign last year from individuals who wanted to remember a loved one or companies who choose to spread some festive cheer at Christmas.

“A number of nights are already accounted for but we’re hoping to hear from other people who want to light up our tower for a night and help ensure our patients receive the care they need this Christmas.”

The hospice will publicise who is lighting up the tower on each chosen day on its social media platforms, although people can stay anonymous if they wish.

To find out more about its Light Up the Night events, contact the fundraising team on 0115 910 1008 or email fundraising@nottshospice.org