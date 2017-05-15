Homebuilder teams up with Keyworth school pupils

Pupils at a Keyworth school were given a glimpse into the world of construction and engineering recently thanks to local homebuilder Barratt Homes North Midlands.

The developer has committed to deliver employment and skills opportunities in Rushcliffe, and has teamed up with Rushcliffe Borough Council and the Construction Industry Training Board (CITB) to deliver the CREST challenge at South Wolds Academy in Keyworth .

They visited the school to talk to students about the variety roles available in the construction industry.

Six employees shared an insight into their roles and experiences with the Year 9 year group as part of the launch of the Sustainable Communities CREST Challenge, which the students will be undertaking within school during the summer term as part of their Geography lessons.

The winning groups from the school will attend the Cotgrave Strategic Board, run by Rushcliffe Borough Council, later in the year, where they will have the chance to present their work to the board.

Sarah Brooks, deputy head teacher at South Wolds Academy, said: “We were delighted to welcome Barratt Homes, construction ambassadors from CITB, the crest co-ordinator and representatives from Rushcliffe Borough Council into the academy.

“At South Wolds we aim to provide the very best careers education for all of our students.

“This event will widen understanding of the broad range of opportunities and roles open to young people in the construction sector. Students were enthused by the activities on offer and enjoyed collaborating with industry professionals.”