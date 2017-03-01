Holy Spirit U13 girls recruiting for next season

Holy Spirit Celtic U 13 Girls were NG&LL U 12 Division 2 champions last season and are based at the Becket School, off Wilford Lane in West Bridgford.

They play on Sunday mornings in the Notts Girls and Ladies League and recently moved up from nine-a-side to 11-a-side games.

The team is made up of girls from across Nottinghamshire and they train on Saturdays.

Pete Vallelly told The Local News: “We have highly0experienced FA-qualified coaches and the emphasis is on learning about football in a fun and encouraging environment.

“The team also regularly organise social events for our girls and they are a really happy, knitted together bunch of girls who always give of their best.

“We are always looking to recruit and the club is firmly committed to ensuring the team is all about ensuring that local girls have the opportunity to play football.

“Whether a girl has previously played football or is keen to learn about the game having been inspired by the England Lionesses, we are keen to welcome them on board.

“So, our message to West Bridgford and South Notts-based girls is simple. If you would like the opportunity to get involved – or get back involved – in football, we really look forward to hearing from you.”

If you would like more details on the team please contact:

Nick Hallam [ nick.hallam1974@hotmail.com ]

Helen Smith [ dn_hj_smith@btopenworld.com ]

or Pete Vallelly [ petervallelly@icloud.com or 07891362021 ]