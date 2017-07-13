Holocaust exhibition created by Rushcliffe students goes on display in local museum

An exhibition created by two Rushcliffe School students showing the horrific impact of the holocaust has gone on display at the Framework Knitters Museum in Ruddington.

Laura Wainman and Olivia Goddard, both aged 17, put together the exhibition as part of the “Lessons from Auschwitz” project which the school runs each year in association with the Holocaust Educational Trust.

Through the programme, the girls were able to visit Auschwitz and attend seminars about how the holocaust should be remembered.

The exhibition is the culmination of their experience and is aimed at educating others about what happened during this awful time in history and helping to ensure it can never happen again.

Laura said: “We hope that through our exhibition we will be able to share not only an understanding of why the holocaust occurred but also the inspiring individual stories of those who resisted the Nazis and protected those persecuted during the Holocaust. It is our small but vital contribution to ‘Never Again’.”

Olivia described her visit to Auschwitz as a “life changing experience” She said: “Being chosen to take part in the Lessons from Auschwitz project has really made me understand what happened at such a devastating time in human history. Having experienced Auschwitz/Birkenau, I realise how important it is for people to know and to be educated on what truly happened there.”

Dominic Orchard, History Teacher at Rushcliffe, said “Laura and Olivia have taken a lot from the experience of visiting Auschwitz and this will be something that they will never forget. What is so pleasing to see is two students engaging in history and trying to educate people within their own community about what they have seen and learnt. Laura and Olivia have done this entire project themselves and they should be proud of producing a thorough and thoughtful exhibition showcasing what they have learnt.”

Earlier this year Auschwitz survivor Simon Winston also came to the school to speak to students as part of the Lessons from Auschwitz programme.

Laura and Olivia’s Auschwitz exhibition will be on display at the Framework Knitters Museum until this Saturday (July 15th).