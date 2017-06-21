Heroes honoured on Armed Forces Day

Veterans joined Mayor of the Borough of Broxtowe, councillor Halimah Khaled MBE to raise a specially-commissioned Armed Forces Day flag in Beeston to mark a week of events being held across the country.

Councillor Khaled was joined by representatives from the Royal British Legion, alongside Anna Soubry MP, Forces in the Community, Freemen, Aldermen, past mayors, councillors and members of the public to recognise the contributions of all those who serve or have served in Her Majesty’s Armed Forces.

A Freedom of Entry Parade will take place later in the week on Armed Forces Day on Saturday 24th June.