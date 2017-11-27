Helping Hands West Bridgford honoured at company’s annual conference

This month, home care provider Helping Hands celebrated the hard work of its staff over the past year at the company’s annual conference. The evening was attended by many of Helping Hands’ managers and office-based staff, including Mary Lee, who first established the company in 1989. Today, her sons Tim and Ben are at the helm.

It was a particularly memorable night for Helping Hands’ West Bridgford team, which was awarded Overall Branch of the Year for the dedication and commitment they show to families around Nottinghamshire, some of whom have advanced care requirements.

Sarah Richards, the manager at Helping Hands West Bridgford, said: “Receiving the Branch of the Year Award was such a wonderful moment for us. We’re always proud of the work that our carers do each and every day and this award is testament to the support they all provide. As a branch, we’ve come a long way and it means the world to us when we see the difference our care makes.”

Operations Director Karen Lewis said: “I am delighted to see West Bridgford win our Branch of the Year award for Helping Hands. The quality of care they deliver is truly excellent and each of our customers receives a personalised service to ensure their needs are met.

“It is amazing to see how many people have been able to remain in their own homes with the support provided by our fantastic carers,” Karen added. “Together with the office team and Sarah Richards, Branch Manager, they are a winning formula.”

With a 60-strong team of carers, the branch on Musters Road in West Bridgford, Nottingham, provides home care visits starting from 30 minutes through to several hours each day. All carers undergo extensive training at the West Bridgford branch and support with everything from manging personal and medical care needs through to companionship and housekeeping.

One carer even went as far as to say that Helping Hands is “the best company I’ve ever worked for”, with another adding the support they’ve received from the team is “fantastic”.

Helping Hands remains a family-run business with 56 branches across England and Wales, including offices in Leicestershire and Derbyshire. The company believes that its people are integral to its success and is looking forward to continued success over the next year.