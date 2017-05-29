Help support Autism during National Volunteers Week

A local charity are reaching out for support during National Volunteers Week between 1st – 7th June 2017.

Autism East Midlands is the largest autism specific charity in the East Midlands. They have a range of services that support both children and adults with autism as well as their families, including:

a specialist school

adult residential and day services

family support hubs

outreach services

a diagnostic and assessment centre

specialist training for parents, carers and professionals

1) Eight Volunteers are urgently required for their Flexible Day Support services across Nottinghamshire. These sites are at Mansfield Woodhouse, Worksop, Retford, and in Nottingham City.

In house training will be provided to all volunteers, to include: Common Induction Standards, First aid, Autism Awareness & Asperger’s Syndrome Awareness, CALM intervention training, Food Safety, Fire training, Moving and Handling.

In the first instance complete our volunteer application form available at:

http://www.autismeastmidlands.org.uk/vacancies/volunteer-role-enterprise-for-autism-project#more-2327 – stating where would suit you geographically.

2) Volunteers are also needed to support the Locality Hub coordinators in delivering our Autism Family Support Hubs across the East Midlands, there are vacancies at the HUBS in Nottingham City, Heanor, Worksop, Retford, Kirkby in Ashfield, East Leake and Newark.

Thanks to funding from the Big Lottery Fund the Hubs provide a regular meeting point for families affected by autism, where they can access activities for children, as well as offer support, specialist training and advice for the parents and carers that attend.

If you have experience or would like to gain experience in delivering drop in services that support families and children with autism and you would like to volunteer flexibly, this may be the role for you.

To apply, please email linsey.atkins@autismeastmidlands.org.uk and state which Hub you are interested in volunteering for. You will then be sent further information, a volunteer application form and job description.

3) Finally, the charity has a number of Fundraiser Roles available across the Nottingham, Derby, Lincolnshire, Leicestershire and South Yorkshire regions.

As a volunteer fundraiser, you will be able to organise your own events and help to encourage other volunteers to fundraise for the charity. The role is flexible and you can give as much or as little time as you wish.

For more information or to make a general enquiry regarding Fundraiser Roles at the charity, please ring 01909 506678 and ask to speak with Christine or Jack.

Article by Thomas Hewitt.