Help on hand during Broadmarsh bus station closure

Trentbarton is reassuring its Nottingham customers that there will be plenty of help on hand when Broadmarsh Bus Station closes for redevelopment from Sunday (July 9).

The work will last for two years, during which time trentbarton’s buses will relocate to the surrounding streets. There will be plenty of trentbarton team members on the ground to help customers find their services.

Jordan Kemp, marketing & communications manager, said: “We’ve tried to minimise disruption. During the work we’ll have helpers pounding the pavements to speak to customers and communicate the changes. We don’t want to leave anybody behind.

“We appreciate our customers’ patience during what will be a difficult initial phase as everyone gets used to where their new stops are. Please rest assured that our team will do their very best to keep people moving. I’m advising all customers take to a few minutes to familiarise themselves with the changes.”

There will be a new trentbarton customer information point on Friar Lane. Services will be closely monitored and spare buses will be available to quickly put into use if required.

Customers who need to buy, renew or top up saver or MANGO cards will have to go to the trentbarton shop at Victoria Bus Station or buy and manage them online. Lost property enquires will also be at Victoria bus station, which is located behind the intu Victoria shopping centre.

Jordan said: “We’re well prepared and it should be largely business as usual. It’s likely congestion will increase during the first days and weeks but once we have a shiny new bus station to enjoy it will all have been worth it.”

All bus stops on Carrington Street, outside the train station, will remain the same. Here are the new places to catch the buses in the city centre:

the cotgrave – Cotgrave – X1 Mount Street & C5 Collin Street

eighteen – Beeston & Stapleford – B1 Beastmarket Hill

i4 – QMC | Sandiacre & Derby – F3 Friar Lane

indigo – QMC | Beeston | Long Eaton & Derby – F4 Friar Lane

the keyworth – Keyworth – C6 Collin Street buses after 8.30pm will also call at X1 Mount Street

mainline – West Bridgford | Radcliffe & Bingham – F2 Friar Lane & C5 Collin Street

rushcliffe villager V1 & V2 – Villages & Bingham – C6 Collin Street

skylink Nottingham – Beeston | Long Eaton | EMA & Loughborough or Coalville – F1 Friar Lane, C5 Collin Street & C10Canal Street

skylink express – EMA fast – C11 Canal Street

21 – Ilkeston | Kirk Hallam & Heanor – X1 Mount Street

20 – Beeston, Stapleford, Ilkeston and Heanor (Sundays only) – B1 Beastmarket Hill