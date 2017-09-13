Have your say on County Council plans for a new Newark cycle network

Newark residents are being encouraged to have their say on the new £860,000 cycle network on track to come to the town in the New Year.

Local people are being asked to decide on seven potential routes as part of a series public consultation events – the first of which starts tomorrow.

The routes have been designed by Via East Midlands, on behalf of Nottinghamshire County Council, with members of the Via team on hand to discuss these plans and answer any questions.

The events will be held at the following locations and dates:

Tuesday 12 September, Newark Town Hall, 3.30-7.30pm

Wednesday 13 September, St Giles Community Hall, Main Street, Balderton, 3.30-7.30pm

Saturday 23 September, Holy Trinity Community Centre, Boundary Road, 10.00am-3.00pm

Wednesday 27 September, Bridge Community Centre, Lincoln Road, 2.30-6.30pm

The proposed seven new routes are at Mill Gate, Hawton Road, Grange Road and Hawton Lane, Windsor Road, Bowbridge Road, Brunel Drive and Lincoln Road.

Councillor John Cottee, Chairman of Nottinghamshire County Council’s communities and place committee welcomed the consultations. He said:

“We want to hear from Newark residents to help us with our plans for a new cycle network.

“It’s vital that those who will use and benefit from the cycle network have their say in the final decision on which of these seven new cycle routes will be constructed.

“After all the excitement generated from last week’s thrilling Tour of Britain race, we hope this new cycle network will also inspire more local residents of all ages to get out about on their bikes, helping them to keep fit and healthy by cycling in the great Nottinghamshire outdoors.

“The new cycle network will aim to reduce local congestion and improve air quality by providing cyclists with safer, quicker and more connected routes within the town. And for those who don’t currently cycle, we hope that this significant improvement to the current choice of cycle lanes will make getting on a bike to work a more viable and attractive option.”

The work is due to begin January 2018 with £860,000 earmarked to this scheme thanks to Local Growth Funding via D2N2. It is the first part of the three-year Government funded ‘Get Moving Nottinghamshire’ Access Fund programme in Newark that aims to get more people walking and cycling on short journeys to work, school and to local services.

People can also view the plans online and feedback their views by going to: https://consult.nottinghamshire.gov.uk/planning/newark-cycling-strategy/

The public consultation period will run to 29 September 2017.