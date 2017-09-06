Have your say on Broxtowe bin policy

Broxtowe Borough Council is urging residents to have their say on changes to its missed bin policy, as part of a review of the recycling service.

The council is reviewing its missed bin policy as its current system is being abused by a small number of people who regularly report their bin as missed when they’ve not put it out on time or have contaminated it. This costs around £100,000 per year.

Currently, the council will return to collect a missed bin irrespective of the reason why it wasn’t emptied e.g. if the bin was not put out on time for collection.

As part of the review, changes are proposed which would mean the council will only return to empty a bin if it has been genuinely missed by the collection crew.

This would enable resources to be used more effectively and help encourage people to put the right things in the right bin to increase recycling rates.

The views of residents are important so please visit www.broxtowe.gov.uk/missed-bins-policy to have your say by 22nd September or contact us by telephone on 0115 917 3141.

The results of the consultation will be presented to the Leisure and Environment Committee on 27th September 2017 who will consider the proposed changes to the policy.