Have you ever bought a beer from a horse box?

It was just over 12 months ago when West Bridgford resident, Craig Howkins, and three of his friends, were on holiday dreaming up business ideas over a beer in the sunshine.

Within the space of just a few short months and after a lot of hard work, the seemingly crazy idea that they hatched, of running a mobile bar from the back of an old horse box, became a reality.

The appropriately named ‘Hop and Hoof’, which comprises a fully-stocked bar, including two draught lagers, ciders, real ale, a spirit bar, wine, prosecco and soft drinks, has been a huge success and has been seen at various events and occasions across the county.

Craig told the Local News: “After returning from holiday we scoured the local and national selling pages in search of our horse box and we found on the outskirts of Stoke.

“A rusty, old, sorry, neglected horse box sitting in a field and we thought, that’s the one. The horse box cost us the grand sum of £600, therefore it was clear there was some renovation to be done, to say the least.

“The plans for the future are to continue to grow the business throughout 2017 by introducing the bar to as many people as possible through festivals both big and small. We also want to meet people and talk to them about how they can make their wedding or other private event special.”

Visit their website at www.thehopandhoof.co.uk

Article by Jason Benskin.