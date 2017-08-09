Happy Dough Lucky opens its doors for 12 weeks in a secret location this summer…

Happy Dough Lucky is an exciting new pizza and dessert popup concept. Set up by two fellas, a chef and a team of creative students, our doors will only be open for twelve weeks at a secret location within the Eastern Quarter. You’d better be quick to catch it…

We didn’t just want to follow the crowd and serve you frozen, hand stretched pizza. We wanted to make real pizza, proper pizza, fresh Neapolitan pizza. So our flour is hand-milled in Naples, we only use San Marzano tomatoes & our vegetables are locally sourced where possible. Not happy or lucky, and with serious sweet Instagram envy, we stumbled across Nutella pizzas, cronuts and reakshakes. Forget Tiramisu and bought-in cheesecake, we will be shaking things up with indulgent treats.

Fancy something a little different? Then our deli sandwiches, inspired by infamous New York staples like the Reuben, will give you a taste of the Big Apple but with a Happy Dough Lucky twist.

Finally, we needed a venue, one that feels like home. A social space where you can work, play, or chill, whilst we serve up the freshest pizzas and most talked about desserts. We’ve only gone and found it. Our new location is all about people; drop by for a slice, share a twenty incher, or pick up a dessert. Grab a cocktail or two, have a boogie and do it all again the next day. So now our real journey begins. Festivals can wait for now. Our space is perfect, and we can’t wait to share it with you all soon! We could only start in one city, our home…Nottingham. Come along and follow our journey via our weekly blog, Facebook, snapchat and Instagram… the choice is yours!

Reena: “It only felt right to launch in our home town, the eastern quarter just seemed to be the perfect fit.”

Chef: “We were so disappointed with the frozen pizza dough currently offered in ALL of Nottingham, so much that it inspired us to create something different. After 12 months & the help of

some incredible suppliers and Italian chefs we are ready to offer Nottingham proper pizzas.”

Jordan: “As a team we can’t wait to show off the space as we’ve worked really hard to create something pretty special. We’ve taken advantage of lighting and textures to create a great eating and socialising environment.”

James I: “As a graduate designer, this was an amazing opportunity to be a part of and together we have all grown this concept into a reality.”

James T: “We can’t wait to launch our new pop up concept and finally introduce a better social dining experience to Nottingham.”

Anastasia: “We all have different backgrounds and experiences but from day one, we all agreed that Nottingham was in need of something new and fresh.”