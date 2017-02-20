Gusto hosts party to celebrate launch in West Bridgford

More than 500 guests attended a glamorous VIP party at Gusto West to toast the official opening of the restaurant on Bridgford Road.

VIPs were invited to a glitzy evening of classic cocktails, canapes and live music to celebrate the launch of the sophisticated restaurant, Gusto – the first to open in the East Midlands.

The stylish restaurant opened up to the public last week (9 February) and was immediately fully-booked for the first weekend.

Managing director of Gusto, Sue Crimes said: “We’ve been thrilled with the response to our new Gusto restaurant in West Bridgford so far. Our party last night was a great success – we had a fantastic turn out of Nottingham movers and shakers and well known faces on the West Bridgford food and drink scene.

“There was a great atmosphere and we’re so pleased with our decision to open the restaurant in West Bridgford – it’s a perfect fit for the area and we can’t wait to welcome more diners to the restaurant.”

Stephanie Dennis, who attended the launch night said: “I had a wonderful night last night, the food was delicious, the drinks were flowing, the members of staff were so welcoming and there was a real buzz about the place.

“I really enjoyed the whole evening and it was great to see so many people attending. It is a great addition to the thriving collection of bar and restaurants in central West Bridgford.”

The latest restaurant has created 50 jobs for the local area and more than £1 million invested in a complete refurbishment, transforming the existing building into the brand’s signature sophisticated design, complete with outside terrace.

The award-winning restaurant offers a classic and contemporary menu, with dishes being freshly prepared on site. Best-selling dishes including spaghetti pesto with green beans, sun-dried tomatoes and rocket leaves and freshly homemade pizzas as well as an extensive drinks list, ‘make your own pizza’ children’s menu and lunch options.

For more information about the restaurant, book your table and join the mailing list to receive the 25% off food introductory offer, visit http://gustorestaurants.uk.com/openingoffer/