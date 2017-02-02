Gusto has arrived in West Bridgford

By Craig Sharp-Weir

Gusto, originally a North West restaurant chain favoured by celebrities, has taken centre stage in a prime location of West Bridgford, where The Monkey Tree Pub once thrived.

After a £10m investment with a view to rolling out an expansion plan to increase the number of its Italian-style restaurants from six to 25 within the next couple of years, Nottingham is number 16 on the list.

Although in the past, celebrities have helped the profile, Gusto’s bread and butter targeted guest is the ‘Mr and Mrs Smith’ who come in twice a week for dinner. Gusto is also child friendly with a ‘make your own’ Pizza offer for the kids, as well as other tasty small meals.

The main seating area can cater for 160 guests in a comfortable and luxurious setting with perfect lighting creating a warm and welcoming ambience.

From the colour of the walls, along with exposed brickwork, to the artwork and mirrors adorning them, to the stylish furniture and classy accessories of this outstanding and attractive refurbishment, the design is of local architect and interior designer John Macaulay from West Bridgford. The newly extended temperature controlled conservatory which can cater for another 40 guests, can also be converted to create a more open plan feel, by utilizing the multi-purpose patio doors, that spread the full length of the building, increasing the outside dining capacity to approximately 70 guests, during the summer months, when the weather is more favourable.

Like many other restaurants, Gusto value ‘loyalty’ and have a ‘Dining Club’ for guests, which is FREE to join and currently offers 20% off the total food bill when ordering from the ‘A La Carte’ menu.

There is an early dining menu and a 2 course Sunday set menu, with prices across the board which are very reasonable for a ‘fine dining’ experience.

In addition, the ‘Gusto Gift Card’ is very popular and makes a prestigious present for birthdays and special occasions. To draw attention to the initial launch, guests can take advantage of a 25% discount from 9th Feb – 2nd March. With Valentines Day just around the corner, this is an idyllic venue to treat a loved one, with the availability of cosy pockets within the well executed table planning.

Alternatively, it can easily cater for larger groups without affecting those who have booked requiring more intimacy.

If you fancy a few cheeky cocktails, Gusto has a wide range of drinks, from a simple cocktail to a luxury bottle of prosecco. They’ve placed the bar in a prime position, which is central of the building. It creates a soft divide, separating the diners from the guests who are just wanting a few drinks.

Tom Shacklock, the General Manager, told the Local News “I am delighted that Gusto was opening in West Bridgford. The aim of Gusto is to create a ‘home from home’ community pub feel that caters for all walks of life. There may be plans to book appropriate and tasteful live acts in the future to compliment certain theme nights. One of which has already been booked for Wednesday 15th March is a wine tasting evening, which I am sure will be well received by the local community”.

Overall Gusto is a great addition to West Bridgford and we at The Local News think you’ll agree!