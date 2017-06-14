Guides help with Race for Life

Runners in Nottingham’s Race for Life were heartened to be greeted by members of Girlguiding Nottinghamshire as they crossed the finish line on Victoria Embankment.

Guides and Leaders from 2nd Bingham and 1st Woodthorpe Guide Units were positioned in the finish funnels for both the 5km and 10km races, handing out water and medals to runners as they made it home.

A special cheer went up as Southwell Guide leader Nancy Wilson danced across the finish line, resplendent in a pink tutu over her running gear.

It was a long day for the volunteers as well as the participants, with thousands of runners taking part.

“Our girls refused to leave until the last person had crossed the line, even though the organisers said they could go,” said Bingham Guider Dee Smith.

“They were so tired out they fell asleep on the drive home.”

Girlguiding Nottinghamshire is recruiting additional adult volunteers to enable more girls to support community events like Race for Life.

Anyone interested is invited to call 0115 987 7220 or visit www.girlguidingnottinghamshire.org.uk.

Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life is a series of women-only events all over the country which raise money for research into all types of cancer.

Pictured are Scarlett Elms (10), Georgia Hodgkin (10), Rebecca Smith (12) and Grace Dougall (12) of 2nd Bingham Guides.