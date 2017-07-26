Group of Clifton friends to take part in very special 24-hour race

A group of friends from Clifton are to take part in a very special 24-hour race.

Marc Grasby and his friends will race later this month in Snetterton, near Thetford in the beautiful county of Norfolk.

The team, GR Racing, will be driving a Citroen 2cv (pictured) and the race takes place from Friday 18th August to Sunday 20th August.

“It will be the team’s first attempt to complete the epic race and everyone is really looking forward to it,” Marc told The Local News.

“Myself and Bob Rouse started the team and have built the car over last winter.

“We built it to compete in the four sprint rounds and the 24-hour race this year.

“So far, we are three sprint rounds through the season and have had teething problems.

“We have had some mixed results but hope everything will come together for the 24-hour race.”

The race, which is called the ‘Citroen 2CV 24-hour race Snetterton 200’, is an endurance marathon as part of the Citroen 2CV Championship.

Spectators will be treated to a taste of Le Mans with the race running through the night.

Drivers will face the challenge of having to compete with the British weather in day and night, with only their headlights to guide them.

Snetterton has undergone somewhat of a renaissance during the recent years.

This follows a multi-million pound redevelopment project at the start of 2011, which was met with rave reviews from both spectators and competitors alike.

Its combination of long straights and an exciting wide variety of turns challenges both power and handling.

In addition to racing, Snetterton is a popular test track and has been used to develop a host of vehicles including the Williams F1-designed Formula Two car and various Le Mans machinery, including the Bentley Speed 8 and the futuristic Nissan Deltawing and ZEOD cars.

For more information about GR Racing, visit them on Facebook at facebook.com/GRRacing.2cv.

Photo by Adam Lines.