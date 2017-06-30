Green-fingered volunteers transform Newark’s gardens

Talented volunteers from Eton Avenue Growers came together to help over 20 Newark and Sherwood Homes residents spruce up their gardens in time for the warm weather.

The free event was held by housing provider Newark and Sherwood Homes in partnership with Eton Avenue Growers.

The event helped residents of St Mary’s Gardens and Winston Court in Newark to revive their gardens, with volunteers supporting with everything from lawn mowing, planting seeds to giving gardening tips.

Gillie Wilkinson, co-ordinator at Eton Avenue Growers, said: “Over the years we have received such a huge amount of support from the local community, including both Newark and Sherwood Homes and the council that we wanted to give something back.

“This is the first time we have ever held an event like this and we were so pleased with how well it went.

“All of our volunteers were busy providing local people with advice and support in their gardens.

“Our charity runs using donations from the public and funds raised through selling flowers and vegetables.

“It aims to support long-term unemployed people living with mental health issues, so the support we have received from local people is invaluable.”

The community event was a great success, with the gardening services in such high demand that volunteers will be returning to complete works at a later date.

Everyone involved including staff from Newark and Sherwood Homes, residents and volunteers were treated to performances from Sir Donald Bailey School Choir and refreshments at Hawtonville Community Centre helping to create an upbeat atmosphere.