Great grub and good music as the Taste of Rushcliffe Food Festival returns

Rushcliffe Borough Council’s Taste of Rushcliffe Food Festival returns to Central Avenue in West Bridgford this weekend (21 -22 July).

On Friday 21 July, the Festival kicks off with the third annual Friday Night Fiesta from 6pm-10pm. The Council has partnered with local music promoters ‘Roots Acoustic’ to present an evening of music, the best unsigned local talent and many activities to keep the kids busy!

On Saturday 22 July, the main event arrives – The Taste of Rushcliffe Food festival runs from 10am – 4pm with over 40 great independent food businesses showcasing their wares through a series of cookery demonstrations, a children’s cookery school and lots more.

The YouNG Summer Market will also be taking place on Central Avenue, showcasing many of the borough’s young entrepreneurs and their businesses, plus live musical performances throughout the day. The five best stallholders at the YouNG Market will have the opportunity to take their products to a Slovakian Market in October as part of the ‘YouNG Goes Euro’ project.

With a great weekend of T20 Cricket on both Friday and Saturday, why not spend some time at Central Avenue sampling the best food, drink and talent that Rushcliffe has to offer.